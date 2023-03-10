Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($4.09) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.10). The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($11.92) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

