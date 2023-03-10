Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at $29,312,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50.

On Friday, February 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

JNPR stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,120,000 after buying an additional 338,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,346,000 after buying an additional 93,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,488,000 after buying an additional 649,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,886,000 after buying an additional 106,609 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,755,000 after buying an additional 344,059 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

