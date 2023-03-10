Chimera Investment’s (CIM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 493,047 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

