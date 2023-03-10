Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 5,831 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $183,210.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,303 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,006,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,982,000 after purchasing an additional 83,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,467,000 after buying an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Xencor by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,832,000 after buying an additional 895,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xencor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after buying an additional 279,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.