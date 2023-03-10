Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,731,631.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

