Julie Rubinstein Sells 22,668 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $194,264.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 336,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,581.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after buying an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,477,000 after buying an additional 563,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

