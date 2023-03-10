American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

AMWD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $893.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 32.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

