Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

ENIC opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Enel Chile has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Enel Chile by 1,694.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

