Kerry Acocella Sells 2,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,380.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 3,662 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $269,852.78.

Datadog Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Datadog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.