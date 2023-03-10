DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DKS opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

