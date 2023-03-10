NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.67.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in NetEase by 549.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.