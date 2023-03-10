Sven Dethlefs Sells 19,355 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sven Dethlefs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95.

TEVA stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 174,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

