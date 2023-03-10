DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Gordon Haskett from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.32.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
