DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Gordon Haskett from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.32.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.