Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

