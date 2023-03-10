Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARIS opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $597.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc is based in HOUSTON.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.