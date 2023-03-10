Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARIS opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $597.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67.
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile
See Also
