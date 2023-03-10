Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $130.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Natixis raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 763.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,010,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,005,000 after purchasing an additional 893,548 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 174,732 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $3,663,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 32,753 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

