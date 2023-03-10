DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $157.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

