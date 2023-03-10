Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Reduced by Barrington Research (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Marcus Stock Performance

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.45%.

Insider Transactions at Marcus

In related news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Marcus by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marcus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 1,181.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 645,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

(Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.