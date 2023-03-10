CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of CSX opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

