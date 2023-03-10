Brokers Set Expectations for Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $668.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

