Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $430.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.67) to GBX 461 ($5.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $10.54 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

