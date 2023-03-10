Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.48.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 270,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

