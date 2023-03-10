Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.48.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
