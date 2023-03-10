Reviewing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 3.89% -4.69% -1.73% Light & Wonder 146.30% -16.69% -0.76%

Volatility and Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00 Light & Wonder 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Creative Realities and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Creative Realities presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and Light & Wonder’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $18.44 million 0.85 $230,000.00 $0.05 14.40 Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.15 $3.68 billion $38.61 1.54

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Creative Realities on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

