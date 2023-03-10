Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Post Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $87.81 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Post

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Post by 102.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Post by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.