Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Post Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE POST opened at $87.81 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Post by 102.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Post by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
