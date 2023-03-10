Mark W. Kroll Sells 3,549 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AXON opened at $217.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $226.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

