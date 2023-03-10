Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after purchasing an additional 446,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGI opened at $9.85 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

