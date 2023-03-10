Contrasting Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.61) -0.92 Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.92 million 97.01 -$81.05 million ($1.85) -2.24

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 882.84%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 171.08%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -92.87% -81.08% Fusion Pharmaceuticals -4,189.61% -38.72% -33.61%

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.