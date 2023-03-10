Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Critical Survey

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Seritage Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -22.75% -6.43% -5.94% Seritage Growth Properties -82.97% -8.10% -2.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Seritage Growth Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.99 $5.45 million ($0.53) -22.64 Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 4.05 -$28.15 million ($2.22) -4.88

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seritage Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

