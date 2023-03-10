Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,290 ($15.51).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNLM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.23) to GBX 1,300 ($15.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.59) to GBX 1,240 ($14.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.83) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.23) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,242 ($14.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 659.50 ($7.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,292 ($15.54). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 955. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.00, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.66) dividend. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,466.67%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

