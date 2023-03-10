Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 target price on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

