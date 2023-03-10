Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have commented on FUSN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

FUSN opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09.

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.