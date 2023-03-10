9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMTR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

