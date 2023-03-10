Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.00.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total value of $1,828,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at $23,790,271.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total transaction of $1,828,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,790,271.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock worth $6,165,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $307.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.05. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $337.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

