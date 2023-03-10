Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) & Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Head to Head Analysis

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otonomy and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $130,000.00 56.41 -$51.18 million ($0.77) -0.14 Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$71.10 million ($2.51) -1.50

Otonomy has higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otonomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Otonomy and Olema Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Otonomy presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2,937.38%. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 254.61%. Given Otonomy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Otonomy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomy and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy N/A -137.86% -68.50% Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -39.95% -37.97%

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats Otonomy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan on May 6, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

