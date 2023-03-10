National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,108 ($13.32).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.54) to GBX 1,050 ($12.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($13.83) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,043.50 ($12.55) on Friday. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,271.45 ($15.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,036.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,014.65.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.