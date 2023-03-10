Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

GRNNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale lowered Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($11.91) to €9.10 ($9.68) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($14.89) to €11.75 ($12.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.21) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $9.93 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

