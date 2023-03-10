Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.25 ($2.24).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($1.98) to GBX 175 ($2.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 161.80 ($1.95) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 94.82 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.25 ($2.04). The company has a market cap of £6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

About Melrose Industries

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently -1,538.46%.

(Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.