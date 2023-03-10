RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 4.0 %

RNR opened at $202.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Boston Partners increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after buying an additional 352,164 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,514,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

See Also

