Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.60.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $114.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.