The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,430.50 ($53.28).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($57.12) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($45.78) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,019 ($48.33) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,120 ($37.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,505 ($54.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,172.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,808.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 979.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 69.44 ($0.84) per share. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $21.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 2,214.11%.

In related news, insider Natasha Adams bought 1,947 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.16) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($95,711.11). In related news, insider Natasha Adams acquired 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.16) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($95,711.11). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($53.78), for a total value of £614,900 ($739,417.99). Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

