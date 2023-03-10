Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

FREQ opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

