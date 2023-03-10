Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Frequency Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %
FREQ opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
