Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.80 ($2.84).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRST shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £581.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,276.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.87. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 303.20 ($3.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,000.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

