Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.80 ($2.84).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRST shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £581.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,276.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.87. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 303.20 ($3.65).
Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

