Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

PRVA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -252.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,608.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,608.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $283,369.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,845,083 shares in the company, valued at $136,716,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,138 shares of company stock worth $7,655,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after buying an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,846,000 after buying an additional 471,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

