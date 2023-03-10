MFA Financial’s (MFA) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MFA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.45.
MFA Financial Trading Down 4.3 %
NYSE:MFA opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.94.
In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
