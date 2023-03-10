Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 659.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Roku by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Roku by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $44.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Roku Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $139.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

