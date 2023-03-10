Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,380 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

