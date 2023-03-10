Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $651,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Boston Partners lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 356,098 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after purchasing an additional 827,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,389 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.03 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

