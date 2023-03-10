Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $651,000 in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.29% of Hovnanian Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOV opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $78.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 112.54%. The company had revenue of $886.79 million during the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

