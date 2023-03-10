Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,641 shares of company stock worth $5,614,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.6 %

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

IPAR stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $140.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.