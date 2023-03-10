Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HI stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Articles

